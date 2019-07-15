ZorroSign - One of the Pioneers in Global Electronic & Digital Signature Launches in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZorroSign, Inc., one of the pioneers of real electronic signature and document fraud and tampering detection system that is built on blockchain technology, today announced the launch of its India office. The software platform is available immediately for use on desktop or by using the native mobile app on smartphones and tablets.ZorroSign is a rapidly growing global company with users across governments and private organizations. The company offers its clients legally accepted next generation of electronic signature and digital transaction management."ZorroSign's vision is to eliminate paper and enable businesses to transact digitally in a safe and secure way that is legally accepted with Indian government initiatives on Digital India and data retention laws. ZorroSign's blockchain technology is robust, compliant and can be used by users anywhere, anytime and on any device. This advancement will surely see Indian companies using ZorroSign to go ahead of their competition in this digital age," said Bharath Manoharan, Territory In-Charge of ZorroSign India. "We not only deliver the best value pricing for our Indian users but we also provide all of our features for all users, free or paid, and do not follow the 'pay for what you get' model compared to other players in the Electronic Signature and DTM segment. We regularly advance our features based on our customer's feedback, security and technology enhancements and compliance. We are confident on acquiring a significant share of the segment by 2020. "ZorroSign's solutions are globally recognized and comply with electronic signature laws throughout the world. ZorroSign is uniquely poised to comply and support the government of India's digital initiatives in data retention. ZorroSign India will provide innovative localized solutions to Indian users based on Aadhaar and other country-specific electronic and information technology initiatives.Data for ZorroSign India is and will remain stored securely inside India, per Indian laws, using streamlined end-to-end digital transactions with bank-grade security. ZorroSign India will support various platforms inclusive of eSignature, enterprise-grade workflows and automation, intelligent forms, and a document management system.ZorroSign's unique value proposition is the ability to verify and authenticate eSignatures and eSigned documents using proprietary Document 4n6 (Forensics) technology that essentially provides post-execution fraud and tamper detection. The 4n6 token is central to the ZorroSign mobile experience, also allowing for a full suite of features, including chain of custody, audit trail, authentication and verification of documents."India is going through a digital transformation and we at ZorroSign would love to be an integral part of this transformation. ZorroSign helps you build a paperless office and at the same time it enables you to securely manage your documents on the go. In this transformed work environment, it is necessary to have secure and stable systems of control and compliance that people can access at any time," said Radhika Malik, Exclusive Sales Partner of ZorroSign. "ZorroSign India fulfills this need expertly. We at ZorroSign are committed to give our clients a solution which helps them manage their work more effectively by using technologies like DTM. Our platform is localised with integration with government approved digital signature and would help you avoid document fraud owing to our unique 4n6 token. We are excited to be part of changing and shining India."Users can start using ZorroSign India today by signing up and get three document sets for free every month with no obligation to purchase: https://www.zorrosign.in About ZorroSignZorroSign, Inc. is the pioneer of electronic signature technology and the developer of ZorroSign DTM, a unified platform, a complete Electronic Signature and Digital Transaction Management solution. ZorroSign's unique Document 4n6 (forensics) technology offers post-execution fraud detection and verification and authentication of electronic signatures and documents using blockchain tokenization.ZorroSign DTM streamlines end-to-end digital transactions with its bank-grade security and by using its core technology including real eSignature, electronic document security, enterprise-grade workflows, intelligent forms, document management system, and intelligent forms that use Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence.For more information and to try ZorroSign for free go to https://www.zorrosign.in