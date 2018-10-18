Zoya Celebrates Iconic Hollywood Glamour With its New Collection '6299 HOLLYWOOD BLVD'

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, October 18, 2018/PRNewswire/ --The walk of fame, Hollywood Blvd, L.A., CaliforniaZoya, the exquisite diamond boutique from the House of Tata, introduces its new collection '6299 Hollywood Blvd.' with forty-three masterfully crafted pieces that draw inspiration from three iconic eras of Hollywood. This bejewelled production finds design direction from the nonchalance of the flapper girls of the 1920s, the bold rouge lips of the 1950s, and the glamourous red carpet imagery of the 2000s.The free spirited flapper girls, their boxy dresses, cloche hats and the bold zigzag forms, sweeping curves and chevron patterns find their imprint in 6299 Hollywood Blvd's 'Roaring Twenties' line-up. The detachable twin necklaces, gleaming tassel earrings in diamonds and emeralds are reminiscent of the popular beaded necklaces of the time, while Anita Page's iconic braided look has been captured in neckpieces and earrings crafted in the finest rubies that bring back the panache of the era gone by.'The Fabulous Fifties' were an era unlike any other, with Hollywood style defined by rounded, soft shoulders, bold rouge lips, clinched waists, elaborate skirts, emphasizing the oomph of stars like Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn and Marylyn Monroe. This segment of Zoya's, 6299 Hollywood Blvd, is a riveting echo of that exemplary era, with meticulously placed diamonds, emeralds and rubies in eye-catching bracelets, neckpieces and earrings. An asymmetrical neckpiece in black diamond's is inspired by the era's popular gingham prints, while rings and earrings inspired by the fashionable leading ladies will be a prized possession in today's woman's collection.The panache of the 'Alluring Two Thousands' comes alive with the immaculate fashion of the red carpet and dips into the glamorous assertiveness of extravagant gowns that define the design direction for the collection inspired by this era. Long chandelier earrings in yellow sapphire and pendants in dazzling blue sapphires, cuff bracelets in yellow citrines and beer quartz celebrate the undying legacy of the Hollywood fashion.Zoya presents this luxury collection as a tribute to the glorious years that have defined Hollywood and its eternal panache. This glamourous line of diamond jewellery is sculpted in gold and diamonds with the finest stones such as black diamonds, citirnes, topaz, tanzanite and yellow sapphires. The collection reflects Zoya's fine tradition of design, craftsmanship, and quality without compromise.Available at the Zoya boutiques in Mumbai and New Delhi.Please visit www.zoya.in for more.About Zoya:Zoya, the exquisite diamond boutique from the House of Tata is a luxury brand of fine jewellery, renowned for its precision craftsmanship and distinguished design. Zoya now enters its eighth year of operations with a product created exclusively with the discerning, aesthetically astute woman as its muse. Unique inspirations from cities, history, culture, art, legends and the elements are translated into one of a kind design by its panel of master craftsmen forming the genesis of Zoyas myriad collections in contemporary as well as traditional or fusion styles such as polka and kundan. Zoyas three stores in Mumbai and Delhi, showcase luxury in its most undiluted form, and focus on providing an unmatched buying experience. Designed as exclusive galleries of fine design, each piece resonates with reflections of Zoyas inspirations from its journey around the world.Source: Zoya PWRPWR