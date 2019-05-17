Zoya Presents Style Digest 2.0 With Ace Stylist Rhea Kapoor

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, May 17, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Zoya - the exquisite diamond boutique from the House of Tata is renowned for its artistic designs and master craftsmanship. The home-grown luxury brand now collaborates with ace stylist Rhea Kapoor to present the Zoya Style Digest 2.0, offering a fresh and relevant perspective on selecting the perfect jewellery to complement looks for a woman as she celebrates her personal milestones. Zoya's muse is a well-travelled, sophisticate who is aesthetically astute with a modern and evolved outlook. The series of videos showcase the Zoya woman, portrayed by Kainaz Messman, a successful entrepreneur who is getting ready to receive a prestigious award and another Rhea's friend's mother, who is a progressive modern woman who is getting ready for her daughter's engagement. The styling and the conversation around these have been thoughtfully put together to reflect the mindset of the Zoya woman and the brands deep connect with her.Shares Rhea Kapoor, "Zoya Style Digest 2.0 is all about celebrating personal achievements in a woman's life and putting together looks that bring out her very best on such occasions. Today, buying jewellery has evolved from bridal to celebration of personal achievements. I share my recommendations for these events, putting together and accessorizing looks that highlight the power, creativity, strength and femininity that is inherent in each woman.""I enjoy using Zoya's pieces as it has a differentiated language of design blending international aesthetic with Indian craftsmanship. For me, a look tells a story, about the person and the occasion, and each piece from Zoya's collections has a beautiful tale of inspiration behind it. Its impeccable craftsmanship makes the pieces stand out in a memorable way, adding the right touch of glamour and style," adds Rhea.Shares Amanpreet Ahluwalia, Business Head, Zoya, "Zoya has spun fables in diamond, gold and precious stones. Rhea Kapoor is India's most experimental stylist as her craft is distinctive, modern and classy. She understands the mind set of our audience very well. The videos offer fresh insight into using fine jewellery to complement your look for an important professional or personal milestone making it powerful, beautiful and of course inspirational."The film will be available for viewing on Zoya's Instagram handle @zoyajewelsAbout ZOYA: Zoya, the exquisite diamond boutique from the House of Tata is a luxury brand of fine jewellery, renowned for its precision craftsmanship and distinguished design. Zoya now enters its tenth year of operations with a product created exclusively with the discerning, aesthetically astute woman as its muse. Unique inspirations from cities, history, culture, art, legends and the elements are translated into one of a kind design by its panel of master craftsmen forming the genesis of Zoya's myriad collections in contemporary as well as traditional or fusion styles such as polka and kundan. Zoya's three stores in Mumbai and Delhi, showcase luxury in its most undiluted form, and focus on providing an unmatched buying experience. Designed as exclusive galleries of fine design, each piece resonates with reflections of Zoya's inspirations from its journey around the world. Please visit http://www.zoya.in for more.Source: Zoya - A Tata Product PWRPWR