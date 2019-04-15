ZOZEN successfully cooperates with Indian Jindal Group in the UAE

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) WUXI, China, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOZEN is successful in their first cooperation venture with Indian steel magnate Jindal Group in the UAE, a desert country of western Asia nicknamed "The Flower in the Desert". Jindal Group is a global leading manufacturer and supplier of iron and steel pipe products, fittings, and accessories. To fulfill increasing business demands, Jindal Group planned to build a ductile iron plant in Abu Dhabi of the UAE to expand capacity. The boiler, part of the heat energy equipment, plays an essential role in the plant's construction. After a contrastive analysis of international boiler markets, Jindal Group was deeply impressed by ZOZEN's good reputation. Since the UAE has very strict environmental protection requirements, whether the boiler could meet the environmental protection standards became a key requirement. The environmental performance of ZOZEN boilers has been recognized internationally and is able to meet strict standards. After considering the rich natural gas resources the UAE, ZOZEN recommended its "star product" - WNS gas-fired boiler for Jindal Group. The boiler adopted a large-diameter corrugated furnace to increase the heating area, which would ensure the sufficient output and high thermal efficiency of the boiler. The boiler has been running smoothly for a period of time in the UAE and reports showed that the NOx emission of the boiler was below 30mg/Nm3. The general manager of Jindal Group expressed that the result had exceeded his expectations. In the future, ZOZEN will always adhere to the business philosophy "win the market with quality, gain customers' trust with service" and strive for greater global visibility. About ZOZEN: Wuxi ZOZEN Boilers Co., Ltd. has been committed to manufacturing, researching and developing industrial boilers since its foundation in 1988. ZOZEN has obtained over 50 national patents, ASME "S" and "U" stamps and many other international certificates. ZOZEN has more than 400 varieties and specifications of products including coal boilers, biomass boilers, gas boilers, steam boilers, hot water boilers and thermal fluid heaters. ZOZEN has sophisticated equipment and advanced manufacturing technology: the key production processes such as material cutting, rolling, drilling are proceeded by advanced numerical control machining; to effectively reduce the assemble stress and extend boiler working lifetime. PWRPWR