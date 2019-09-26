ZS Recognized Among the Best Workplaces in India for Women by Two Industry Rankings

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) PUNE, India, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional services firm ZS has been featured among the best workplaces for women in two prestigious industry rankings this year India's Best Workplaces for Women by the Great Place to Work institute and Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI) by the Avtar group.ZS's placement on the "Top 75 India's Best Workplaces for Women" list follows extensive annual research conducted by the India chapter of Great Place to Work. More than 700 organizations were evaluated this year to identify those that have successfully created a workplace environment where women experience parity with their colleagues. Similarly, the Avtar group chose its "Top 100 Best Companies for Women in India" based on the best practices, programs and policies organizations have in place to support gender inclusion."We have always taken great pride in our people and culture," said Sanjay Joshi, ZS's Asia regional managing principal. "These recognitions affirm that through our shared ethics and sense of integrity, we have made ZS an inclusive place where our people feel the power of collaboration versus competition."Through its Women's Leadership Initiative, ZS supports women in building successful, long-term careers. The group helps enable professional growth, fosters an inclusive culture and supports individual choices, thus encouraging ZS people to bring their whole selves to work every day. As a firm, ZS has also committed to setting several programs in motion focused on the hiring, engagement and retention of women with the objective of achieving equal gender representation."I feel proud to be a part of a company where our founders and leaders have created a culture of inclusivity a conscious culture that offers ample growth opportunities to men and women alike," said Esha Gulati, ZS's India human resources lead. "These recognitions acknowledge our ongoing strategic efforts to empower and develop women leaders."About ZSZS is a professional services firm that works side by side with companies to help develop and deliver products that drive customer value and company results. We leverage our deep industry expertise, leading-edge analytics, technology and strategy to create solutions that work in the real world. With more than 35 years of experience and 6,000-plus ZSers in 24 offices worldwide, we are passionately committed to helping companies and their customers thrive.To learn more about working at ZS in India, visit www.zs.com or follow ZS in India on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. PWRPWR