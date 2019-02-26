ZTE Hosts 5G Summit at Mobile World Congress 2019 to Embrace a Smarter, Connected World

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today hosted 5G Summit 2019 to showcase its commitment to embracing 5G Era, at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. The summit brings together over 300 executives and representatives from world-renowned telecom operators, chip makers, and vertical industries to explore how a smarter, connected world can be built. ZTE's key global customers and partners, including China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, VEON, Telenor, Telkomsel, Wind Tre, Qualcomm, Intel, and Tencent, have attended the summit to share their 5G network deployment experience and business model innovation. "As the leading pioneer in 5G, ZTE has the full range of end-to-end products and solutions, and will explore 5G development together with all of you," said Wang Xiyu, ZTE's CTO in his opening speech for the summit. "Adhering to technology leadership, ZTE will be committed to being the best partner of all of you." Dr. Chih-Lin I, Chief Scientist of China Mobile Research Institute, Wireless Technologies, also shared China Mobile's experience and deployment strategies towards an open and smart 5G RAN. At Mobile World Congress 2019, China Mobile and ZTE have jointly verified the enhancement of load balancing based on the O-RAN framework and explored the application of artificial intelligence in a wireless network. Yogesh Malik, Group CTO of VEON, introduced VEON's vision for its digitization journey and shared the company's impressive experience and strategy on emerging markets in the 5G era. As one of the world's top 10 mobile operators, VEON focuses on the improvement of network efficiency and virtualization of the core network so as to provide end users with more digital service, utilizing massive data in the network to create values. Furthermore, Dr. Xiang Jiying, Chief Scientist of ZTE Corporation, delivered a keynote entitled "Get Ready for 5G Commercial Deployment". He said that as a major vendor that is able to provide 5G end-to-end solutions, ZTE has accumulated many 5G key technologies, including Massive MIMO, NOMA, and mmWave scattering. In addition, at Mobile World Congress 2019, Intel and ZTE have jointly launched Light Cloud solution for 5G. The solution is based on Intel's innovative Edge products, which are seamlessly integrated and built into ZTE's flagship optical fiber access platform, TITAN, thereby realizing MEC and NFV deep convergence. About ZTE ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices, and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, carriers, companies and public sector customers. As part of ZTE's strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE's products and services are sold to over 500 operators in more than 160 countries. ZTE commits 10 per cent of its annual revenue to research and development and has leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations. ZTE is committed to corporate social responsibility and is a member of the UN Global Compact. For more information, please visit www.zte.com.cn. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826902/ZTE_5G_Summit.jpg PWRPWR