Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited Announces Q2 & Half Yearly Results of FY18-19

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) GURUGRAM, India, November 1, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited, India's leading Fertiliser player, which is in the business of Fertilisers, Crop Protection, Speciality Nutrients and Retail, has reported the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th September 2018.Standalone performance for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2018 During the quarter ended 30th September 2018, the total revenue is INR 1485.85 crore in comparison to the corresponding quarter of last year INR 1367.94 crore. Profit before depreciation, interest and taxes (EBITDA) for the Q2 FY18-19 is INR 78.61 crore as against INR 144.59 crore in Q2 FY17-18. Net loss after tax for the quarter is INR 5.43 crore against corresponding quarter of last year's profit of INR 36.36 crore.For the half year ended on 30th September 2018, the total revenue is INR 2848.41 crore as against INR 2128.35 crore during the corresponding period last year and the loss after tax is INR 13.74 crore as against a profit of INR 8.95 crore during the corresponding period last year.Consolidated performance for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2018 On consolidated basis, the total income of the Company grew from INR 2156.41 crore in Q2 FY17-18 to INR 2462.11 crore in Q2 FY18-19. Profit before Tax (PBT) recorded a dip from INR 106.62 crore in Q2 FY17-18 to INR 57 crore in Q2 FY18-19, while Profit after Tax (PAT) recorded a decline from INR 74.98 crore in Q2 FY17-18 to INR 46.97 crore in Q2 FY18-19.The consolidated income for the half year ended on 30th September 2018 grew from the corresponding period last year of INR 3498.26 crore to INR 4479.51 crore in the current half year. Profit before Tax (PBT) recorded a dip from INR 75.03 crore of last year's half year to INR 42.71 crore in the current half year, while Profit after Tax (PAT) recorded a decline from INR 55.29 crore of last year's half year to INR 38.98 crore in the current half year.About Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited Promoted in 1967 in Goa, by pioneering industrialist Dr. KK Birla, Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited is one of the leading fertilizer conglomerates in India. The company produces high-quality of Urea & Complex fertilizers of various grades, and also is a significant importer of fertilizers and farm nutrients. In 2002 Zuari acquired controlling stake in Paradeep Phosphate Limited, commonly known as PPL, India's largest NPK manufacturing unit located in Odisa. Zuari expanded its manufacturing capabilities and product offerings, in order to promote the single window concept to farmers by adding pesticides and seeds to its product range. Manufacturing of water-soluble fertilizer was commenced at Baramati Maharastra in 2010-11, today it has the largest market share in the country. Thereafter, a Single Super Phosphate (SSP) Plant with annual capacity of 200000 metric ton was commissioned at Mahad Maharastra in 2015-16. Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited, Karnataka's Largest Fertilizer Factory, became a subsidiary of Zuari in January 2016. Post the consolidation of Zuari, all the products manufactured by the conglomerate is are marketed under the "Jai Kisaan" brand.