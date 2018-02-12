Zuari Agro Chemicals Q3 net profit up 32 pc at Rs 48 cr

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Zuari Agro Chemicals today posted 32 per cent jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 48.02 crore in third quarter of the current fiscal on higher income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 36.36 crore in the same period of the last fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.

Net income increased to Rs 1,452.08 crore during October- December of 2017-18 fiscal from Rs 1,367.94 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained marginally higher at Rs 1,399.15 crore as against Rs 1,310.53 crore in the said period.

Shares of the Goa-based company were trading 7.97 per cent higher at Rs 532.60 apiece at 1300 hours on BSE. PTI LUX SBT