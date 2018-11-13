Zumba Sensation Loretta Bates Comes to India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Loretta Bates, an International Fitness Presenter who has featured on many popular fitness training videos, a Zumba Education Specialist and a certified group fitness instructor is all set to land in our Incredible India this 24th November and give us all fitness and dance enthusiasts an amazing flavour of many forms of dance with a touch of fitness inculcated in it. An Accomplished International Presenter, Loretta is fondly loved and revered by millions of her fans globally. She is known for her infectious and vivacious energy. After having toured over 70 countries, this will be Lorettas maiden tour in India, and to Namma Bengaluru. This huge initiative of welcoming Loretta is taken by the most popular, lovable, enthusiastic and passionate ZINs (Zumba Instructors) of the city ZIN Namrata, ZIN Sapna, ZIN Vijeta and ZIN Mani. ZIN Namrata Verma, a fitness entrepreneur and a Zumba Instructor for over 4yrs, believes in bringing the best in dance fitness from around the world, and provide a platform for all the ZINs to enrich their skills. Events such as this are ways for Namrata to spread the Zumba Love among her 100s of corporate clients and students. Its an opportunity for them to know more about Zumba. In the recent past, Namrata collaborated with many fellow-ZINs and hosted extremely successful events with international fitness presenters like ZES Sucheta Pal, ZES Maria Browning, Pedro Camacho, Richard Gromley to name a few. The Zumba Masterclass with Loretta on 24th November is being hosted at the SkyDeck, VR Bengaluru, Whitefield. According to ZIN SapnaJadhav, Loretta is one of the pioneers of Zumba and a perfect example of talent and humility. ZIN Vijeta adds, I am super thrilled and fortunate to be able to host Loretta in Bengaluru. Her every word and every move will be gold and will be a treat to witness her greatness. ZIN Namrata says, Loretta is a powerhouse of energy and is a treat to watch. She is a whole package of energy, grace, power, expressions, and beauty. ZIN Mani adds to the excitement and says, It's a proud moment for us to host the sensational Loretta Bates, a great leader, inspiration and a super mom, undoubtedly gonna charm us with her dance, infectious smile, and energy! So India, get ready to welcome the Megastar all the way from Miami, Florida and join her for the workshop Beauty of Dance and the Zumba Masterclass. She will take you on a vibrant journey with moves and music and will definitely give you a musical hangover. Wonder how you can book your tickets? The answer is here. Grab your tickets at the given website: https://in.explara.com/widget-new/zumba-masterclass-loretta-bates-in-bangalore. To View the Image Click on the Link Below:Loretta Bates PWRPWR