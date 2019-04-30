ZunRoof raises USD 1.2 million

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Rooftop solar solutions provider ZunRoof has raised USD 1.2 million (around Rs 8 crore) from Godrej family office to fund expansion plans and strengthen product portfolio.ZunRoof said the funding comes at an integral time for the company, which is working towards fulfilling the government's target of achieving 40 GW of rooftop solar by 2022."ZunRoof has raised a fresh round of funding of USD 1.2 million from Godrej family office," a company statement said.The company has already made a mark in over 40 cities, including Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Bengaluru, among others."Backing from Pirojsha Godrej comes at the perfect time - allows us to hire and retain great talent, scale solar rooftop operations across India and launch our home-IOT products," Pranesh Chaudhary, Founder & CEO, ZunRoof, said. The company has designed solar rooftops for over 10,000 residential houses and specialises in solar rooftop design, installation, and management using technology. PTI KKS ANU