Zydus Cadila announces phase III trials of Desidustat

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Drug firm Zydus Cadila Wednesday announced phase III clinical trials of Desidustat, an investigational new drug targeted at treating anemia in non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease patients. "This phase III study will be a multicenter (50-60 sites), randomised, active-controlled clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Desidustat versus Darbepoetin for the treatment of anaemia in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who are not on dialysis," the company said in a regulatory filing. Zydus Group Chairman Pankaj R Patel said this innovation has the potential to bring about a paradigm shift in the management of CKD patients with anemia. Earlier, Desidustat had met its primary endpoints in the phase II clinical study of non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease patients suffering from anemia. The phase I trials were earlier completed in Australia, the company said.