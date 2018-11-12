Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for anti-fungal ointment

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Zydus Cadila Monday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Nystatin and Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment, used in the treatment of fungal skin infections. Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Nystatin and Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment USP, 100,000 units/gram and 1 mg/gram, the company said in a BSE filing. Zydus Cadila said the drug will be manufactured at the group's Topical manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad. The group has more than 226 approvals, and so far filed over 330 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it started filings in 2003-04. Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, were trading 1.01 higher per cent at Rs 364 apiece on BSE. PTI SVK DRR