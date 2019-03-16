Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for blood pressure lowering drug

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Zydus Cadila Saturday said the company has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets, used to treat high blood pressure. The company has got final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug in the strengths of 80mg/12.5 mg, 160 mtg/12.5 mg, 160 mg/25 mg, 320 mtg/12.5 mg, and 320 mg/25 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a BSE filing. The drug will be produced at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad. The Zydus group has more than 256 approvals and so far filed over 350 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it started filings in 2003-04. PTI SVK DRR