Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for blood pressure lowering drug

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Drug firm Zydus Cadila Monday said it has received final nod from the US health regulator to market Chlorthalidone tablets, used to treat high blood pressure. Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Chlorthalidone tablets in the strengths of 25 mg and 50 mg, the company said in a BSE filing. Chlorthalidone is used to treat high blood pressure (hypertension). It is also used to treat fluid retention (edema) in people with congestive heart failure, cirrhosis of the liver or kidney disorders or edema caused by taking steroids or estrogen. Zydus Cadila said the product will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad. The group now has 266 approvals and has filed over 350 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of its filing process, Zydus Cadila said. Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, were trading 3.02 per cent lower at Rs 280.95 apiece on BSE. PTI SVK ANSANS