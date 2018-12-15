Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic drug

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Drug firm Zydus Cadila Saturday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Albendazole Tablets, used in treating certain tapeworm infections, in the American market. The company has received the final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Albendazole Tablets USP in strength of 200 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a statement. The company's product will be manufactured at Zydus groups formulations manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad. It also received tentative approval from the USFDA for Pregabalin capsules, used to help control certain kinds of seizures, in multiple strengths ranging from 25 mg to 300 mg. The product ill be manufactured at its plant at Moraiya, Ahmedabad. Zydus group now has 239 approvals from the USFDA and has so far filed over 340 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of the its filing process in 2003-04. PTI MSSMKJ