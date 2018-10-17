Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market skin treatment cream

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Drug firm Zydus Cadila Wednesday said it has received final nod from the US health regulator to market generic Clobetasol Propionate cream, used to treat various skin disorders, in the American market. The company has received the final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Clobetasol Propionate cream in the strength of 0.05 per cent, Zydus Cadila said in a statement. The product is a generic version of Temovate cream in the same strength, it added. The cream, "will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Ahmedabad," Zydus Cadila said. Clobetasol Propionate is a topical steroid used to treat inflammation and itching caused by a number of skin conditions such as allergic reactions, eczema, and psoriasis, it added. The group now has 222 approvals and has so far filed over 330 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of its filing process, Zydus Cadila said. Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group were trading at Rs 377.20 per scrip on BSE, down 0.93 per cent from its previous close. PTI AKT DRRDRR