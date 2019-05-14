Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc among cos facing lawsuit by US states: Cadila

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Drug firm Cadila Healthcare Tuesday said the name of its arm Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc is included in the lawsuit filed against some generic companies by US states.Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc is the US arm of Cadila Healthcare. According to some media reports, more than 40 US states have filed a lawsuit against Teva Pharmaceuticals and 19 other generic companies for price fixing and inflating prices of drugs.In a regulatory filing, Cadila said in its opinion this particular matter is not likely to have any material impact on the operations and financials of the company. "Zydus conducts its business with the highest degree of integrity and honesty," it added.Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading at Rs 265.10 per scrip on BSE, down 1.41 cent from its previous close. PTI AKT AKT ANUANU