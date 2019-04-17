Zydus receives final nod from USFDA to market Acetazolamide injection

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Drug firm Zydus Cadila Wednesday said it has received final nod from the US health regulator to market generic Acetazolamide injection.Acetazolamide is effective in the control of fluid secretion, for example in some types of glaucoma, treatment of certain convulsive disorders and promotion of diuresis in instances of abnormal fluid retention such as cardiac edema, it added. The company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Acetazolamide for injection 500 mg per single-dose vial, Zydus Cadila said in a filing to BSE. The product will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad. It is a generic version of Diamox for injection, it added. The group now has 262 approvals and has so far filed over 350 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of its filing process, Zydus Cadila said. PTI AKT ABM