Zydus Wellness Q3 net profit up 10 pc to Rs 39.7 cr

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Zydus Wellness Wednesday reported a 9.76 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 39.69 crore for the December 2018 quarter. It had posted a net profit of Rs 36.16 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Zydus Wellness said in a BSE filing. The company's consolidated total revenue stood at Rs 155.83 crore for the quarter, against Rs 141.23 crore for the corresponding period a year ago. Shares of Zydus Wellness closed at Rs 1,314.70 per scrip on the BSE, 0.56 per cent down from its previous close. PTI AKT HRS