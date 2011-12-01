BT SPECIALS
Expectations/reactions
With an eye on Tripura polls next year, Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi is likely to make a special mention of the need for improving connectivity in North-East.
Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi's announcement is part of the promise made in last year's Railway Budget presented by his party boss Mamata Banerjee.
There should have been a general euphoria in West Bengal, and especially Kolkata, on Friday, when Mamata Banerjee presented the railway budget.
In a first-of-its-kind project, the Railways will soon set up their own industrial park to manufacture various components for rail operation.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday urged Railway Minister Mamata Banerjee for a speedy completion of railway projects in Bihar
If the current revenue figures are any indication, Railways could just about miss their target for the present fiscal ahead of the coming Rail Budget.
As many as 79 foundations have been laid by Eastern Railways alone at a cost of over Rs 5 crore but the projects were yet to be implemented, the CPI-M contended.
The department has not had the benefit of a leader with a vision to address the basic issues - passenger safety, amenities and infrastructure development.
While Lok Sabha passed the supplementary demands of Rs 1,024.61 crore for railways, Rajya Sabha passed the Supplementary Demands (General) for Rs 45,000 crore.
