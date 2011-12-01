Industry Expectations Railway Budget 2011 India, Budget Expectations, Industry Budget, India Corporate Budget, Reactions Railway Budget 2011 India on Business Today
RAILWAY BUDGET 2011-12
Expectations/reactions

Rail Budget may cater to Mamata's NE plans

PTI | New Delhi

With an eye on Tripura polls next year, Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi is likely to make a special mention of the need for improving connectivity in North-East.

 
 

Railway minister announces new trains

Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi's announcement is part of the promise made in last year's Railway Budget presented by his party boss Mamata Banerjee.
Didi's sop story fails to impress Kolkatans

There should have been a general euphoria in West Bengal, and especially Kolkata, on Friday, when Mamata Banerjee presented the railway budget.
In pics: Railway Ministers over the years

Railways plan to set up Rail Industrial Park

In a first-of-its-kind project, the Railways will soon set up their own industrial park to manufacture various components for rail operation.
Expedite rail projects in Bihar: Nitish

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday urged Railway Minister Mamata Banerjee for a speedy completion of railway projects in Bihar
Revenue shortfall stares at Railways

If the current revenue figures are any indication, Railways could just about miss their target for the present fiscal ahead of the coming Rail Budget.
Railways hopeful on earnings

CPI-M attacks Mamata on Rail budget

As many as 79 foundations have been laid by Eastern Railways alone at a cost of over Rs 5 crore but the projects were yet to be implemented, the CPI-M contended.
Ruckus in House over Bengal sops

Populist plans hurting profits for long

The department has not had the benefit of a leader with a vision to address the basic issues - passenger safety, amenities and infrastructure development.
Fare hike unlikely in Rail Budget

'Banerjee did a commendable job'

Railways may introduce 250 trains

Govt pushes biz in Parliament

While Lok Sabha passed the supplementary demands of Rs 1,024.61 crore for railways, Rajya Sabha passed the Supplementary Demands (General) for Rs 45,000 crore.
