Expectations-Reactions
Bharatiya Janata Party says the railway budget was directionless, anti-people and lacked effective measures to step up security.
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee says if the Railway Budget for this year succeeds in cutting operating costs, it would be a major improvement.
Indian Railway Station Development Corporation will redevelop and maintain stations on patterns of airports.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh hails as forward-looking the Rail Budget which has proposed hike in passenger fares in various ranges in different categories.
The Trinamool Congress opposes the rail fare hike announced by Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi, who is from the same party, and sought a rollback.
The Indian Railways run the third largest railroad network in the world spread over some 64,000 route km, with 12,000 passenger and 7,000 freight trains each day.
Given the political compulsions, here are 10 steps Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi should initiate in this Rail Budget.
Officials admit that the total investment in Railways is not even 10 per cent of what is projected from public-private partnership projects.
