Railway Budget 2013 India Budget News and Highlights
Home
RAILWAY BUDGET 2013-14

Fares unlikely to be changed in Interim Railway Budget

IANS | New Delhi
Fares unlikely to be changed in Interim Railway Budget

Railway Minister Mallikarjun Kharge is unlikely to tinker with basic passenger fares but may announce some new trains and measures to improve services in the interim Railway Budget to be presented in Parliament on Wednesday, just a few months before the general elections to be held by May.

 
 

'Hiked reservation, tatkal charges will not burden common man'

'Not a rail budget but Rae Bareli budget'

E-booking train tickets to become faster

Railways to invest Rs 63,000 cr in FY14

No fare hike, Bansal assures travel comfort

New projects announced in Rail Budget

Following are excerpts from Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal's speech on the new projects he's planned for the Indian Railways -

Superfast, Tatkal charges to go up

Bansal keeps rail fare unchanged

SMS alert service for rail passengers soon

Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal said an SMS alert service will be rolled out soon to intimate passengers about reservation status.

 
 

Bansal fails to 'create a stir'

Railways to go for catering overhaul

To improve catering services on trains, Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal has announced setting up of state-of-the-art base kitchens and food testing labs.

Who pays, Mr Bansal?

'Rail Budget practical, implementable'

Railways to introduce 67 express trains

Freight rates hiked by 5.8%

Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal has proposed to implement a fuel adjustment component on freight tariff from 1 April, 2013.

Mumbai suburban trains to get AC coaches

Railways may suffer Rs 24,600 cr loss

The Indian Railways is likely to suffer a loss of Rs 24,600 crore in fiscal year ending March 31, Railways Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal said.

Free Wi-Fi to be provided in select trains

Presenting his first rail budget, Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal announced a number of measures to improve passenger amenities.
Advertisement