Railway Budget 2013 India Budget News and Reactions

'Hiked reservation, tatkal charges will not burden common man'

IANS | New Delhi

Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal said while there will be no changes in reservation charges for second class and sleeper class, the rate for AC chair car would be hiked from Rs 25 to Rs 40 and that of first class from Rs 25 to Rs 50.

 
 

Bansal fails to 'create a stir'

Railways to go for catering overhaul

To improve catering services on trains, Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal has announced setting up of state-of-the-art base kitchens and food testing labs.
Who pays, Mr Bansal?

'Rail Budget practical, implementable'

Railways to introduce 67 express trains

Freight rates hiked by 5.8%

Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal has proposed to implement a fuel adjustment component on freight tariff from 1 April, 2013.
Mumbai suburban trains to get AC coaches

'Not a rail budget but Rae Bareli budget'

E-booking train tickets to become faster

Railways to invest Rs 63,000 cr in FY14

No fare hike, Bansal assures travel comfort

New projects announced in Rail Budget

Following are excerpts from Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal's speech on the new projects he's planned for the Indian Railways -
Superfast, Tatkal charges to go up

Bansal keeps rail fare unchanged

