BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- REBRAIN OR ROT
- THE RISE OF BITCOIN
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal said while there will be no changes in reservation charges for second class and sleeper class, the rate for AC chair car would be hiked from Rs 25 to Rs 40 and that of first class from Rs 25 to Rs 50.
To improve catering services on trains, Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal has announced setting up of state-of-the-art base kitchens and food testing labs.
Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal has proposed to implement a fuel adjustment component on freight tariff from 1 April, 2013.
Following are excerpts from Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal's speech on the new projects he's planned for the Indian Railways -
- Bajaj Auto stock trading higher on 23% rise in March sales
- Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process
- FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs 26,000 crore in FY18
- Soon automakers to deliver cars fitted with number plates: Nitin Gadkari
- CBEC sanctions GST refund claims worth Rs 12,700 crore
- MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised
- Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting
- Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
- ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces