RAILWAY BUDGET 2014-15

Sadananda Gowda's Budget announces ambitious projects

Sadanand Gowda's Rail Budget announces ambitious projects

In his Railway Budget speech, the minister indicated that most new projects would be done via the public-private partnership model. He also emphasised on exploring alternative sources of resource mobilisation and not depend on fare increases alone.

 
 

'Focus on technology is welcome in Railway Budget'

The initiatives on bullet trains, high-speed trains, advanced e-reservation system are long term.

'Wi-Fi on trains will help work on the go'

58 new trains proposed in Rail Budget

Indian Railways to borrow Rs 11,790 crore

Govt to spend Rs 65,450 crore on railways in 2014/2015

India's first bullet train on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route

Rail Budget: No hike in fares, Railways to attract FDI

Railway minister lists four new ways to mobilise resources

Railway-related stocks fall on profit-taking

 
 

Rail Budget opens door to private funding for new projects

The first rail Budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has made it clear that if the rail network needs to be fixed, users will have to pay for it.

Rail Budget halts market rally, Sensex falls 2%

Ready-to-eat meals of reputed brands in trains

Rail Budget 2014: Tourist trains to connect pilgrim centres

Govt to push private investment in Railways

Railway reservations to be overhauled through e-ticketing

Cleanliness, hygienic food top priority for Railways

Complete text of Sadananda Gowda's Railway Budget speech

Railway Minister Sadananda Gowda presented the Rail Budget for 2014-15 financial year in Parliament on Tuesday. Here's the full text of his speech.

Hope my Rail Budget will meet expectations, says Gowda

