Affordable housing crisis: Hiranandani wants companies, banks and Tata trusts to build rental homes

"The richest country in the world, the United States of America, has 50% of people living in rental housing. That seems to be the only alternative, and we need to incentivize it quickly," he said while speaking at News18's Rising Bharat Summit.

The prominent realtor also cited the US rental-housing culture. He warned that the government needed to respond urgently rather than continue relying primarily on homeownership-based affordable housing models.

"My suggestion to the government has been that we need to bring about rental housing quickly, incentivise it for the next 10 years and do it," he said.

Read More: 'Affordable housing is destroyed, it doesn't exist': Hiranandani warns of looming housing disaster

Hiranandani proposed extending housing incentives beyond the industrial sector to companies operating in services, including banks, financial institutions and large corporate employers.

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He pointed to existing incentives for industrial housing, under which qualifying expenditure on accommodation for workers could receive tax benefits over a 10-year period.

"We have already incentivised industrial housing two years ago. So if an industry gives housing for their labour they get a write-off in the next 10 years in order to produce that housing, provided it's used for it," he said.

Hiranandani suggested that similar benefits should be offered to service-sector employers. "That can be provided for the purposes of service also; Reliance can do it, HDFC can do it. Any company can do it," he said.

The proposal, he argued, could also ease the burden of long commutes in Mumbai, where many employees travel considerable distances between their homes and workplaces.

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"People are staying at Virar and Vasai and whatnot and coming to my office in South Mumbai; that doesn't make sense. So you could provide service housing. It'll incentivize companies to do it," Hiranandani said.

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Why investors are staying away from rental housing

Hiranandani also highlighted the relatively low returns available from residential rental properties, saying they discouraged developers and institutional investors from entering the segment.

"Nobody wants to invest in residential because the returns are 2 and 3%. So we need to see that that is brought up," he said.

He argued that tax concessions could help improve investment economics and attract capital from institutions that currently find rental housing financially unattractive.

"If you bring tax rebates, maybe we'll get not only the developers, private sector, banks, and financial institutions to create rental housing, and there will be an incentive for investments into this," he said.

His proposal comes as affordable housing supply continues to shrink in India's major cities. The Economic Survey 2025-26 noted that the share of homes priced below Rs 50 lakh in new supply across the eight largest cities had fallen from 52.4% in 2018 to 17% in 2025.

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Allow Tata trusts and CSR funds to build rental homes

Hiranandani also urged policymakers to revive the role of charitable institutions in providing affordable rental accommodation.

Recalling Mumbai's housing history, he said charitable trusts had previously developed chawls and other residential accommodation for working-class families.

"In the good old days before independence, all charitable trusts made chawls and things in Mumbai. Today we are not permitted to do those kinds of things," he said.

"We should also permit charitable trusts, including Tatas to actually create rental housing which can be created. All these companies have CSR funds. Those also can go into rental housing which can be given," he said.

Hiranandani maintained that the housing affordability challenge was difficult but could be addressed through targeted incentives and greater private-sector participation. "We need to do something very quickly," he said.