'Affordable housing is destroyed, it doesn't exist': Hiranandani warns of looming housing disaster

"Affordable housing has been destroyed. It doesn't exist," Hiranandani said when asked why reputed developers were increasingly moving away from homes priced below Rs 50 lakh.

Explaining the reasons, he said, "Because land, construction cost, development and government charges put together have made it unaffordable. It's a segment of housing which is a disaster. Government and industry will one day pay for it."

According to the Economic Survey 2025-26, homes priced below Rs 50 lakh accounted for just 17% of new housing supply across India's eight largest cities in 2025, compared with 52.4% in 2018. The figures reflect a sustained shift towards more expensive residential properties

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'Rs 40,000 per sq ft, Rs 20,000 goes to government'

Hiranandani argued that government-imposed charges were a major contributor to rising property prices, leaving developers with limited room to make homes affordable.

"For instance, when I sell a house for 40,000 rupees a square foot in Mumbai, 20,000 goes to government first," he said.

He cited stamp duty, labour cess, and other development-related charges as costs that add to the final selling price of residential properties. "Whatever you add on - I'm not talking about unofficial costs; I'm talking about official ones, and I can show you on the document," he said.

According to Hiranandani, reducing these charges would be difficult because governments rely on property-related revenues to finance public infrastructure.

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"Now today you can't reduce it because the government finds that it is necessary for them to collect, whether they are doing the metro or they're doing the road or whatever it is they're adding to the kitty. They're not going to reduce it," he said. He added that stamp duty and ready reckoner rates were also unlikely to be lowered.

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'It's still going to get worse'

Hiranandani warned that rising land prices, regulatory costs and broader inflationary pressures could worsen housing affordability. "With the cost of land going up, with all these charges going up and now inflation thanks to Mr. Trump - all this combined together is going to make it even more unaffordable," he said.

Referring to the shrinking share of affordable homes in overall sales, he predicted that conditions could deteriorate further. "It's still going to get worse in the next couple of years," Hiranandani said.

The real estate tycoon also pushed back against the tendency to hold developers solely responsible for the shortage. "Originally they were blaming the builders, which is a good bogey to have and you can beat them up, but there's a limit," he said.

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Hiranandani maintained that the challenge required a broader policy response involving governments, financial institutions and private developers. "So they (the government) have to get a solution very quickly because otherwise it'll be a disaster. This country cannot continue to do what it is," he warned.

The Economic Survey has also highlighted the mounting affordability problem, citing estimates that cumulative demand for affordable homes in India could reach 30 million units by 2030.

Hiranandani said the issue was urgent and warned that failing to address housing affordability could create consequences extending well beyond the real estate sector. "All these issues which you have with the youth in terms of education will look like a very small thing as compared to this problem which is coming."

