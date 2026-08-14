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Ajay Devgn, his mother lease Juhu bungalow for 5 years: Check monthly rent, deposit and other details

Ajay Devgn, his mother lease Juhu bungalow for 5 years: Check monthly rent, deposit and other details

The agreement records Ajay Devgn, identified in the document as Ajay alias Vishal Veeru Devgan, and Veena Devgan as parties through an authorised power of attorney holder

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 14, 2026 12:50 PM IST
Ajay Devgn, his mother lease Juhu bungalow for 5 years: Check monthly rent, deposit and other detailsAjay Devgn approaches court over prsonality rights protection (Credit: Instagram/AjayDevgn)

Actor Ajay Devgn and his mother Veena Devgan have leased a bungalow in Mumbai’s Juhu area to a private company for a period of five years, according to a registered document dated August 10, 2026. The agreement provides for a significant monthly rent that will increase every year during the lease period.

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The property, located in Juhu, Andheri, Mumbai, has an area of 724.90 square metres. The document identifies the premises as bungalow number S-10, situated on N.S. Road No. 11 in the Juhu Vile Parle Development Scheme, opposite a nursing home. The property falls under the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

READ THIS: BMW X7, Juhu bungalow and a London home: Inside Kajol's multi-crore lifestyle on her 52nd birthday

Rent starts at ₹16 lakh a month

As per the agreement, the monthly rent for the first year has been fixed at ₹16 lakh. The rent will increase progressively each year, reaching ₹16.80 lakh in the second year and ₹17.64 lakh in the third year.

For the fourth year, the monthly rent will rise to ₹18.52 lakh, while the fifth year will carry a monthly rent of ₹19.44 lakh. Over the 60-month lease period, the escalating rent structure could make the property a significant long-term commercial asset.

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The document also mentions an interest-free refundable deposit of ₹48 lakh. The stated market value in the registration document is also ₹48 lakh.

Who has taken the property on lease?

The agreement records Ajay Devgn, identified in the document as Ajay alias Vishal Veeru Devgan, and Veena Devgan as parties through an authorised power of attorney holder. The document names the lessee as Plurison Hotels & Resorts Private Limited, represented by an authorised signatory.

The property transaction was registered on August 10, 2026, under document number 17288/2026. The registration record also lists a stamp duty amount of ₹2,71,500 and a registration fee of ₹1,000.

ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene sell Juhu apartment for ₹4.40 crore, earn 127% return in 14 years

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Five-year agreement with annual escalation

The structure of the lease means the tenant will pay a progressively higher rent each year rather than maintaining a fixed monthly amount throughout the agreement. By the fifth year, the monthly payment will be close to ₹19.5 lakh.

The registration document provides a formal record of the lease terms, including the property area, rental escalation, refundable deposit, parties involved and statutory charges. The transaction adds another notable high-value property agreement involving the Devgan family in Mumbai’s premium Juhu neighbourhood.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 14, 2026 12:50 PM IST
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