Andheri West property prices rise 10-13%, premium rentals touch ₹1.25 lakh per month

According to 99acres, residential property prices in Andheri West appreciated by approximately 10-10.3% over the past year. Rental demand has also remained firm, with average monthly rents for three- and four-bedroom apartments in premium residential projects reaching around Rs 1.25 lakh in FY27.

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Samir Jasuja, founder and CEO of PropEquity, said the luxury housing segment in Andheri has expanded significantly in recent years.

“Luxury housing in Andheri has surged significantly, with launches above Rs 3 crore expanding more than 10x between 2020 and 2025 to reach around 1,800 units,” Jasuja said.

He added that luxury housing’s share of launches increased from approximately 17% to 49% during the same period, reflecting changing buyer preferences. Homebuyers are increasingly looking for larger, well-designed homes, curated amenities, privacy and wellness facilities rather than focusing solely on location and carpet area.

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Infrastructure development is another factor supporting the locality’s residential appeal. Projects such as the coastal road connector towards Lokhandwala Back Road, progress on the DN Nagar-Saraswat Nagar section of Metro Line 2B and the Mrinal Tai Gore Flyover extension are expected to improve connectivity across parts of the western suburbs.

According to Savills, rental values in Mumbai’s premium residential segment increased by 1-12% year-on-year in the first half of 2026. The trend indicates rising rental values across parts of the premium housing market, although actual returns vary depending on a property's location, amenities and purchase price.

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Developers are also expanding their presence in the micro-market. DLF entered Mumbai with its premium residential project, The Westpark, which recorded a complete sell-out and generated sales worth Rs 2,300 crore. Following the demand for its first phase, the company is expected to launch the second phase during the current financial quarter.

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Aakash Ohri, managing director and chief business officer of DLF, said Mumbai remained a strategic long-term market for the company.

“We are also seeing growing interest in established locations such as Andheri, where connectivity and access to key business and lifestyle hubs continue to underpin demand for premium housing,” Ohri said.