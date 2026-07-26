Bengaluru builder hires firm behind Supertech Twin Towers demolition to raze tilted 18-storey tower

Edifice Engineering, the company that carried out the controlled demolition of Noida's Supertech Twin Towers, has been appointed to demolish a tilted 18-storey residential tower in Bengaluru. The developer, SNN Raj Corp, has voluntarily decided to raze and rebuild the structure after detecting a structural tilt before handing over possession to homebuyers, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

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The affected tower is Block E-3 at SNN Raj Etternia, a residential project near Kudlu, off Hosur Road in Bengaluru. The company has also announced financial compensation for all 49 affected homebuyers during the reconstruction period to help cover their EMI and rental expenses.

Demolition to take six months, rebuilding in 18 months

SNN Raj Corp expects the demolition to take five to six months, while reconstruction is likely to be completed in around 18 months.

Anuj Sanjay Jain, Director of Operations at SNN Raj Corp, said the entire rebuilding exercise will cost about ₹20 crore and will be funded by the company.

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"There will be no financial burden on customers. We expect the demolition to take about five to six months, while reconstruction will take around 18 months," Jain told Hindustan Times.

The demolition will be carried out using diamond wire rope cutting, a controlled dismantling technique that minimises vibrations and ensures neighbouring towers remain safe.

Buyers to receive compensation

The company said all 49 homebuyers will receive financial compensation during the reconstruction period. The amount will depend on the size of each apartment and is meant to offset both EMI and rental costs.

"We have planned the reconstruction internally and communicated the same to buyers. They have been very supportive," Jain said.

Only one tower affected

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SNN Raj Etternia comprises 972 apartments spread across around 15 towers. The structural issue is limited to Block E-3, which contains 49 premium apartments with an average ticket size of about ₹1.5 crore.

Of the total 972 apartments, 822 have already been handed over, while 150 units, including the affected 49 apartments, are yet to be delivered.

According to Jain, detailed investigations confirmed that the issue is confined to a single tower.

"Two boreholes contained incorrect soil data, which led to the problem in this block. Readings from all the other towers were consistent," he said.

The company has informed the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) about the development.

How the problem was detected

The issue came to light during the company's final quality inspections after the project had already received its Occupancy Certificate and apartments were being shown to customers.

Engineers noticed unusual undulations along the internal driveway, prompting a fresh geotechnical investigation.

The new study revealed that the original soil report used to design the tower was inaccurate, resulting in differential settlement.

According to the developer, the tower has deviated by around 200 mm across its 60-metre height. The tilt is not visible to the naked eye and could only be detected using specialised monitoring instruments.

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Consultants suggested stabilising the structure through micro-piling, but the company decided against the proposal.

"We were told the building could be stabilised, but there was still a possibility that structural issues could arise 10 to 15 years later. We were not willing to pass that risk on to our customers," Jain said.

Buyers support the decision

Ashok Patel, one of the affected homebuyers, said residents were disappointed initially but appreciated the developer's decision after learning about the long-term risks.

"We had inspected the apartment and found no visible defects. But the developer chose not to hand over possession after identifying the issue. We are confident the company will handle the situation responsibly," Patel said.

How this case is different

Unlike the Supertech Twin Towers in Noida, which were demolished following a Supreme Court order over violations of building regulations, the SNN Raj Etternia tower is being demolished voluntarily by the developer.

Similarly, the Maradu apartment complexes in Kochi were demolished after the Supreme Court found violations of Coastal Regulation Zone norms, while Gurugram's Chintels Paradiso faced structural safety concerns following a partial collapse.

In contrast, SNN Raj Corp decided to demolish the tower before handing over possession after identifying a geotechnical issue during its own quality checks, making it one of the rare instances of a developer opting for complete reconstruction to eliminate future structural risks.