Can flex offices make REIT portfolios more resilient across market cycles?

Balancing predictable income with flexibility

Long-term leases remain the foundation of predictable cash flows for commercial properties. Flexible workspace, meanwhile, can help landlords activate underutilised areas and cater to businesses that are not ready to make long-term real estate commitments.

“These would include multinational companies setting up their project teams, companies entering new geographic locations, and businesses that are growing at a fast pace and are in no hurry to make any real estate commitment,” Khedia said.

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This combination allows REIT portfolios to serve different categories of occupiers rather than relying entirely on conventional long-term leasing. According to Khedia, professional management of flexible spaces can also help landlords diversify their tenant base while improving occupancy.

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Rather than replacing traditional office leasing, premium flexible workspace can complement it by functioning as an extension of a company’s workplace strategy.

Premium flex could support asset performance

The resilience argument also extends to the quality of flexible office space. Khedia said occupiers are increasingly evaluating offices on more than rental costs, with workplace experience becoming an important consideration.

“Enterprise-grade and premium flexible workspaces provide operational readiness, hospitality-based services, technology infrastructure, wellness facilities, and quality design,” he said.

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These features could influence tenant satisfaction and retention. Khedia argued that when companies invest in a workplace that supports collaboration, employee wellness and productivity, the cost and disruption associated with relocating can make renewing an existing lease more attractive.

For REITs, stronger tenant retention could help reduce vacancy risk and support rental growth when leases come up for renewal.

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‘Flight to quality’ supports premium offices

The growing preference for Grade A, experience-led workplaces is another factor shaping the strategy. Khedia described this as an increasing “flight to quality”, with companies placing greater emphasis on workplace quality as a tool for attracting talent and supporting business objectives.

He said REIT portfolios with premium managed offices could be better positioned to “increase retention, decrease the risk of vacancies, and generate better rental spread.”

For REITs, the core-plus-flex model therefore offers a potential balance between stability and adaptability. Long-term leases can provide the predictable income base, while professionally managed flexible spaces can respond to changing occupier demand.

Khedia said REITs that successfully integrate institutional-grade flexible workspace into their portfolios are “better positioned to maintain high occupancy levels, strengthen asset performance, and build greater resilience across market cycles.”

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