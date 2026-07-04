Can't afford Delhi or Gurgaon? This NCR city could give you a bigger home and bigger returns

For decades, owning a home in a metro city symbolised success and financial achievement. Today, however, Gen Z is redefining what homeownership means. Instead of paying a premium for a prestigious address, young buyers are prioritising affordability, connectivity, quality of life and long-term appreciation.

This shift is reshaping India's real estate market, with emerging growth corridors attracting first-time homebuyers and investors. Among them, Sonipat is gaining attention as a promising destination, backed by improving infrastructure, better connectivity and expanding economic opportunities.

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Infrastructure driving demand

Sonipat's transformation is being fuelled by major infrastructure projects. The city enjoys seamless connectivity through NH-44, linking it to Delhi, Panipat and Chandigarh, while the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway has strengthened access to key residential, industrial and commercial hubs across the NCR.

The Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) has further reduced travel time to Delhi and improved connectivity to Indira Gandhi International Airport. Looking ahead, the proposed extension of Delhi Metro's Yellow Line to Sonipat and the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) are expected to make commuting even faster and more convenient, enhancing the city's appeal for homebuyers and businesses alike.

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Bigger homes, better lifestyle

Rising property prices in metropolitan cities often force buyers to compromise on space and amenities. In comparison, Sonipat offers larger homes, plotted developments and integrated townships at more affordable prices.

Gen Z buyers are also seeking lifestyle-oriented communities with clubhouses, sports facilities, jogging tracks, landscaped parks, children's play areas and modern security systems. Lower population density, reduced congestion and a cleaner environment further make Tier-II cities attractive for those looking for a balanced lifestyle without moving far from Delhi.

Policy support boosts growth

Government initiatives are accelerating the rise of Tier-II cities. The implementation of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA) has improved transparency and buyer confidence across the sector.

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Additionally, recent Union Budget announcements promoting City Economic Regions and urban infrastructure, along with initiatives such as the NCR Regional Plan 2041, are expected to strengthen transport networks and encourage balanced regional development. These measures are helping cities like Sonipat evolve into self-sustaining economic centres rather than simply serving as extensions of metro cities.

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Commenting on this trend, Rajat Bokolia, CEO of Newstone, says, "Gen Z is changing the way people look at home ownership. They are not buying homes just for a metro address. They are focused on long-term value and better living. Investments in infrastructure, improved connectivity and supportive government policies are helping cities like Sonipat emerge as self-sustaining urban centres. For young buyers, these locations offer affordability, better infrastructure and strong long-term value."

The Bottom Line

India's housing market is witnessing a clear shift from status-driven buying to strategy-driven investing. Rather than chasing expensive metro addresses, Gen Z is choosing locations that promise future growth, better connectivity and an improved quality of life.

With robust infrastructure, supportive policies and increasing investment, Sonipat is emerging as one of the NCR's most promising growth corridors. For today's homebuyers, the smartest investment may no longer be in the most expensive city, but in the city that is building the future.