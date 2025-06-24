Cricketer Shivam Dube buys two apartments in Mumbai for Rs 27.50 crore

Indian cricketer Shivam Dube has purchased two apartments in Andheri West in Mumbai for Rs 27.50 crore, as per property registration documents reviewed by online property portal Square Yards. The transaction was registered in June 2025.

Located in Oshiwara, the apartments are located on adjacent floors in a residential project called DLH Enclave. The cumulative carpet area of the purchased apartments is 4,200 sq ft (~390 sq m), with a terrace with a carpet area of 3,800 sq ft (~353 sq m).

The total built-up area for both apartments together is 892.19 sq m (~9,603 sq ft), as per the documents on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR).

The flats also come with three parking spaces, and attracted a total stamp duty of Rs 1.65 crore, and registration charges of Rs 30,000.

Andheri West is a prime location in Mumbai that offers excellent connectivity via the Western Express Highway, Link Road, SV Road, and the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro line. It is also a vibrant commercial and residential hub and offers a mix of office complexes, co-working spaces, retail outlets, and entertainment centres, making it a preferred location for businesses, high-net-worth individuals, celebrities, and working professionals.

The 31-year old international cricketer, also plays for Mumbai in domestic cricket, and for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He made his international debut for the Indian cricket team in November 2019 and was part of the squad that won the 2024 T20 World Cup.

