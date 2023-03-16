DLF sold luxury high-rise residences in Gurugram worth Rs 8,000+ crore in three days

Luxury apartments are clearly in demand. DLF, India’s largest listed real estate company, has sold luxury high-rise residences, worth Rs 8,000+ crore in pre-formal launch sales. The property called Arbour is located at DLF Sixtythree on Golf Course Extension in Sector 63, Gurugram. It got fully sold out within three days even before its launch.

The luxury neighbourhood is spread over 25 acres, with five towers that rise up to 38/39 stories. It has 1137 identical 4 BHK + study + utility room configurations, with prices starting from Rs 7 crores onward, per unit.

Aakash Ohri, Group Executive Director and Chief Business Officer, DLF Ltd. said that the stupendous response to sale was an endorsement of DLF's "highly aspirational style."

“Significantly, over 95 per cent of the buyers are individuals who have bought into The Arbour for their end usage. We can only attribute this to the trust reposed in us by our valued buyers, backed by a legacy of leadership of over 75 years. Our innovation, diligence and commitment to the customer and the long wait for a new high-rise DLF project have predominantly contributed to this response. The overwhelming response for a project of this scale naturally demanded paperwork on an equally massive scale. As always, we wanted to accomplish this meticulously, before formally announcing the success in the market," he added.

Ohri further noted that what helped push the sale was also Arbour's location and the way the residences were designed.

“With its unrivalled location, immaculately designed spacious residences, and a host of lifestyle amenities, The Arbour will undoubtedly be one of the most coveted and landmark developments in Gurugram. The area has emerged as a highly accessible and aspirational location being a natural extension to Golf Course Road, with seamless connectivity to other parts of Gurugram, as well as Delhi and Faridabad," he added.

