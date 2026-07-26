Gurugram getting too expensive? These Haryana cities are attracting builders—and could boost your returns

As Gurugram continues to witness soaring property prices and limited land availability, developers are increasingly looking beyond the NCR's traditional centres. Improved connectivity through expressways, industrial corridors, educational institutions and large-scale township developments is transforming these cities into the state's next growth engines.

Faridabad leads the next wave

Advertisement

Faridabad remains Haryana's industrial capital and its most populous city, benefiting from direct connectivity through NH-19 and NH-48. The city is also expected to gain significantly from the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar and plans for a 190-acre aero and entertainment-led commercial district, according to CBRE Research.

READ THIS: Investors, take note! Gurugram just crossed a major office milestone that could reshape property demand

Developers have announced sizeable investments in the city. Bhumika Realty plans to invest around USD 73 million (approximately ₹ 7 billion) in a mixed-use project in 2025, while BPTP is set to invest USD 115 million (around ₹ 11 billion) in a luxury housing project in Sector 80 in 2026.

Sonipat, Panipat emerge as industrial-residential hubs

Advertisement

Sonipat is strengthening its position as an education and logistics hub, supported by the Delhi Peripheral Expressway and Western Peripheral Expressway. Institutions such as Ashoka University, O.P. Jindal Global University and the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management add to its appeal, according to CBRE Research.

Leading developers have already made significant bets on the city. Godrej Properties entered Sonipat through a 50-acre land acquisition, Hero Realty launched its flagship premium plotted project, while NeoLiv partnered with Royal Green Realty to develop a 20-acre housing project in Kundli.

DON'T MISS: Can't afford Delhi or Gurgaon? This NCR city could give you a bigger home and bigger returns

Panipat, known as India's textile hub, is also witnessing strong developer activity. M3M India acquired 333 acres for a township in 2022, DLF entered the market with a 10-acre plotted development, Godrej Properties acquired 43 acres for a residential project, while Trident Realty launched a 125-acre integrated township in 2026.

Advertisement

Sohna and Manesar attract investments

Sohna, already benefiting from the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and proximity to Gurugram, has become a preferred destination for second homes and premium residential projects. Signature Global expanded its presence through a 33.47-acre land acquisition, while Central Park's Selene Tower reportedly sold 85% of its units at launch, highlighting strong buyer demand.

Manesar, long recognised as an industrial model township, is leveraging its connectivity via NH-48, the Western Peripheral Expressway and the Dwarka Expressway. Signature Global is developing a 129-acre integrated township, while M3M India is investing approximately USD 770 million (around ₹ 74 billion) in a 150-acre township, with plans to expand it to 200 acres.

Bahadurgarh, Panchkula and Kurukshetra gain momentum

Bahadurgarh is emerging as an important industrial and residential destination, driven by the Urban Extension Road-II and NH-9, according to CBRE Research. Royal Green Realty is developing a 42-acre township, while RPS Group has announced a premium 19.8-acre plotted project in Sector 29.

ALSO READ: Office demand hits 48 mn sq ft: India's macro strengths shield property market from global shock

Panchkula, known for its tourism and education ecosystem, has attracted Trident Realty, which committed USD 311 million (approximately ₹ 30 billion) towards a 200-acre township.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kurukshetra, historically recognised for its cultural significance, is also entering the organised real estate landscape, with Godrej Properties acquiring 62 acres for a plotted residential project.