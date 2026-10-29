Gurugram’s southern peripheral road gets luxury boost as Tonino Lamborghini phase 1 sells out

The project marks Tonino Lamborghini’s entry into India’s residential real estate market, combining its Italian design heritage with Signature Global’s development expertise. It is part of SG SPR Estate, an integrated development that brings together residential, commercial and recreational spaces.

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Tonino Lamborghini residences: Design, amenities

The project comprises five towers, each rising to 41 floors above ground (G+41), with a low-density design featuring four residences per core to enhance privacy. Its “Vertical Village” concept incorporates landscaped green spaces, while the “Social Ribbon” connects residents through shared and open areas.

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The development has also received an Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Platinum rating, the highest rating under its green building certification framework.

Tonino Lamborghini Total Living Creative Director Angela Krieger leads the project's international design team. Handel Architects of New York is the principal architect, Bose Brothers Architects serves as the executive architect, and Carlos Rossi is responsible for the interiors.

Commenting on the Phase 1 sell-out, Tonino Lamborghini, founder and president of Tonino Lamborghini S.p.A., said, “The complete sell-out of Phase 1 is a source of great pride and a powerful recognition of our vision.”

He added that the collaboration aims to bring “a distinctive expression of Italian living” to India and said the company looks forward to continuing the journey with Phase 2.

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Signature Global eyes branded residences growth

Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, founder and chairman of Signature Global (India) Ltd., said the response reflected growing demand for globally inspired, design-led homes and confidence in the developer.

“Branded residences are fast emerging as one of the most compelling segments of luxury real estate,” Aggarwal said.

He cited a Savills report projecting that nearly 25 ultra-luxury branded residential projects in India are expected to be completed by 2032, adding that India features among the world’s top 10 branded residential markets.

The project benefits from connectivity to Dwarka Expressway, NH-48, Golf Course Road and Indira Gandhi International Airport. SG SPR Estate is also anchored by a 25-acre commercial business district being developed in collaboration with RMZ Corporation.