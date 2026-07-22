Homebuyers take note! New Yamuna city's 10-month roadmap could transform the Yamuna corridor

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has announced plans to develop a new city across roughly 8,000 hectares between the proposed Noida airport and the Tappal–Bajna urban node, marking a major expansion of the authority’s earlier industrial-only vision.

Comprehensive “complete ecosystem”

The plan has evolved from an industrial node into a complete ecosystem, according to the Yamuna authority. Alongside industrial development, the plan is to develop residential sectors, schools, colleges, a university, large hospitals, hotels, malls and shopping complexes.

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YEIDA has floated a tender to appoint an expert agency to prepare the techno‑economic feasibility report and the city master plan. Agencies can submit bids until August 5, with technical bids to be opened on August 7. The selected consultant will have six months to prepare the feasibility report, followed by four months to finalise the master plan, according to the authority.

"The new city will be developed across approximately 8,000 hectares between the Noida airport and the Tappal–Bajna urban centre. We are selecting an expert agency to prepare its techno-economic feasibility report and the master plan." — Shailendra Bhatia, ACEO, Yamuna Authority.

Revival for stalled Sports City projects

The announcement comes alongside a related move to revive stalled residential projects in Sector-150’s Sports City. Noida Authority has approved allowing joint developers (JDs) on SC-2 plots where projects are stuck, enabling financially troubled builders to seek economic and technical partners to complete developments. This will allow the project to be completed and raise hopes that flat buyers will receive their homes sooner.

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“This arrangement will attract fresh investment and expertise to troubled projects; the authority will only grant an NOC; any disputes between the original builder and the JD will be the parties’ responsibility.” — Satish Pal, ACEO, Yamuna Authority.

Fast-tracked planning timetable

The master plan will be ready within ten months, noting that work on the ground will begin as soon as the plan receives final approval. Officials say the accelerated schedule aims to push rapid development in the Yamuna Expressway corridor.

Court decisions pave the way

Construction at the Sports City had been halted since 2021 amid prolonged disputes. Following a Supreme Court order in December 2025, revival efforts gained momentum. Layout approval for the 300-acre SC-2 plot was recently granted, and multiple builders have applied for plan approvals. The SC-2 plot hosts 24 subleased builder projects, while SC-1 contains 27, with layout work for SC-1 now underway after a May Supreme Court decision.