Beyond homes and offices: Why data centres and logistics parks are attracting investor interest

His observation comes as India's real estate sector undergoes a structural transformation, with capital increasingly flowing into data centres, industrial and logistics facilities, and specialised commercial assets alongside traditional residential properties.

According to the October 2026 ANAROCK–FICCI report, The Changing Landscape of Real Estate Investment in India, the country's real estate market was valued at $600 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $1 trillion by 2030 and $5.8 trillion by 2047.

Why location alone may no longer be enough

Ghosh said India's changing economic priorities are creating new requirements for real estate infrastructure.

Advertisement

"The expansion of digital services is creating demand for data centres, while manufacturing growth and evolving supply chains are increasing the need for industrial and logistics facilities," he said.

MUST READ: Dwarka Expressway vs Noida-Greater Noida Expressway: Which NCR housing corridor is winning in 2026?

Meanwhile, residential and office markets continue to evolve in response to changing lifestyles, business expansion and urban development.

"What connects these seemingly different opportunities is the economic activity driving demand for them. Real estate is no longer just about identifying a promising location; it is also about understanding what that location enables," Ghosh explained.

The shift is visible in institutional investment patterns. The ANAROCK–FICCI report showed that data centres attracted $2.5 billion, accounting for around 40% of private equity investment in Indian real estate during the first nine months of 2026.

Advertisement

Overall, private equity investment reached $6.1 billion during the period, reflecting growing institutional interest across property segments.

What investors should evaluate before committing capital

However, Ghosh cautioned that identifying emerging sectors is only the first step. Investors must examine whether the underlying infrastructure and business demand can support sustainable returns.

"This shift, however, calls for more than following emerging trends. A data centre's potential depends on power availability and digital infrastructure, while a logistics asset relies on connectivity and occupier demand," he said.

ALSO READ: India’s senior-care market looks beyond hospitals as demand for ageing-at-home products grows

These considerations mean that two properties in equally attractive locations may offer different investment prospects depending on their operational requirements and the economic activity supporting them.

Ghosh emphasised that each opportunity must be assessed on its own fundamentals, risks and long-term viability.

Why understanding demand matters for long-term returns

The ANAROCK–FICCI report also highlighted how real estate investment is moving towards specialised, operator-led formats, including data centres, logistics parks, rental housing and senior living.

Advertisement

For investors, this changing landscape creates opportunities but also makes asset selection more complex.

"For investors, the real advantage lies in identifying these shifts early and assessing whether the demand behind them can translate into sustainable returns," Ghosh said.

He added that as India's economy creates new real estate needs, investment decisions should be based not on market excitement but on a clear understanding of asset fundamentals, risk and long-term value.

DO READ: Senior living goes mainstream: Why Haryana's retirement housing policy matters for India's ageing population