India’s REIT, InvIT market could unlock ₹11.6 lakh crore of fresh capital by 2030: Report

Mutual funds and insurers account for the largest pools

Mutual funds represent the biggest potential source of incremental demand at around ₹4.5 lakh crore, followed by insurers at ₹3.2 lakh crore and pension funds at ₹2.2 lakh crore. Retail and HNI investors could contribute another ₹1.2 lakh crore, while foreign investors and corporate treasuries account for ₹30,000 crore and ₹20,000 crore, respectively.

The opportunity is particularly significant because domestic long-duration institutional investors are currently using only about 7.5% of their available regulatory limits for REITs and InvITs. Full utilisation of these limits could redirect nearly ₹7 lakh crore into the asset class, equivalent to about 2.6 times the current free-float market capitalisation of Indian REITs and InvITs.

Pension funds are expected to contribute around ₹2.2 lakh crore of incremental investment by 2030. The report describes them as a natural long-duration investor base because of the relatively low volatility and stable, annuity-like cash flows associated with REITs and InvITs.

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Investor segment Estimated incremental demand by 2030 Mutual Funds ₹4.5 lakh crore Insurers ₹3.2 lakh crore Pension Funds ₹2.2 lakh crore Retail & HNI Investors ₹1.2 lakh crore Foreign Investors ₹30,000 crore Corporate Treasuries ₹20,000 crore Total ₹11.6 lakh crore

Regulatory changes could unlock more capital

The report identifies several potential catalysts. Allowing EPFO greater access to non-PSU-sponsored trusts could help channel more than ₹60,000 crore through just a 2% additional allocation. Similarly, a 1% increase in insurance allocation could bring in more than ₹60,000 crore.

REIT/InvIT ETFs and global index inclusion could broaden access further. The report estimates that a 2% allocation from current passive AUM could channel more than ₹24,000 crore, while a 2% global index weight could attract more than ₹1 lakh crore.

The authors argue that the opportunity extends beyond capital flows. “A deep and diverse patient long-duration capital pool stands ready to fuel the next phase of growth for REITs & InvITs in India,” they said, adding that the opportunity lies in “unlocking participation and scaling allocations.”

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The report says India’s REIT and InvIT ecosystem is still early in its evolution, but stronger regulation, rising domestic savings and a growing pool of monetisable real assets are creating the foundations for a deeper institutional market.