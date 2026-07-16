Inside Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor's ₹145 crore Pune property empire — see their lavish new home

Veteran actor Jeetendra, along with his children Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor, has purchased a luxurious apartment in Kiwale, Pune, valued at around ₹6.5 crore. The family now occupies the 23rd floor of the residential tower, which the Kapoor family reportedly owns in its entirety — a holding estimated to be close to ₹145 crore.

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Sprawling floor with private access

The newly acquired residence spans approximately 5,000 sq ft of carpet area and provides exclusive access to the entire floor. Residents and guests are welcomed via a private lift lobby finished in elegant tones of gold, black and white. The apartment layout includes five bedrooms, each with attached bathrooms, a spacious living room, a dedicated bar, a formal dining area, a large kitchen, a terrace and a glasshouse-inspired sit-out. The apartment also houses two guest bedrooms, each opening onto its own balcony.

Stylish interiors and open entertainment spaces

Interiors are dominated by a refined palette of white, gold and green, anchored by white marble flooring throughout. A standout feature is a dark green bar with gold accents paired with white and peach bar stools. The living room features beige and pale yellow sofas with green cushions and black-and-white marble coffee tables, while a single illuminated statement artwork serves as the focal point of the space.

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Seamless flow and panoramic views

The bar, living and dining areas follow an open-plan layout that creates a seamless entertainment zone. A 10-seater dining table in green and gold sits adjacent to a marble-finished balcony that has been converted into a lounge with plush seating. Warm ambient lighting enhances the home’s cosy yet sophisticated atmosphere and offers panoramic views of the surroundings.

Private suites and designer amenities

The kitchen includes a floor-to-ceiling glass wall overlooking the hills, a large central island with a built-in cooking station, a dry balcony and an attached staff room with its own balcony, making it ideal for entertaining and everyday cooking.

Tusshar Kapoor’s bedroom features a private vanity, a bold brick-red and black bathroom and expansive glass windows that offer sweeping views, while carefully chosen curtains ensure privacy.

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Opposite, Jeetendra’s suite features a distinctive circular bed, a vanity and a private balcony. The largest room belongs to Ekta Kapoor. Ekta Kapoor’s large pastel-toned bedroom includes a walk-in wardrobe, luxurious bathroom, elegant wall cladding and a statement chandelier that adds a touch of understated luxury.

READ ALSO: Ranbir Kapoor buys 4 land parcels in Pune for Rs 16.42 crore

Kapoor family’s new Kiwale home

The Kapoor family's new Pune home combines luxury, comfort and thoughtful design, making it a perfect retreat for family time and entertaining guests. With sweeping views, private spaces for each member and elegant shared areas, the apartment reflects the family's taste for style and privacy. The purchase adds another notable property to their holdings and underscores their growing presence in Pune's premium real estate market.