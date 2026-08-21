Inside Mark Zuckerberg's ₹336 crore Irish castle: 16,000 sq. ft Gothic Revival property located near Meta's Europe headquarters

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Zuckerberg confirms purchase

A spokesperson for the Meta CEO confirmed the acquisition in a statement to The Irish Times. “Mark and his family are excited to continue caring for this historic home and look forward to spending time in Ireland, where Meta maintains its international headquarters,” the spokesperson said.

The purchase gives Zuckerberg a significant private estate relatively close to Meta's Irish operations. The company has maintained its European headquarters in Ireland since 2009 and employs around 1,500 people in the country, according to The Irish Times.

16,000 sq ft historic castle

Strancally Castle is a three-storey Gothic Revival property spanning approximately 16,000 sq ft. The castle was originally built around 1830 for John Keily, a former Tory MP. The scale of Strancally Castle is one of its most striking features. The property is so big that “a brisk walk of four and a half minutes” is needed to reach the dining room from the kitchen.

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Architects James and George Richard Pain designed the main residence, a nearby folly tower, and an inlet quay on the River Blackwater. The Pain brothers were also responsible for several other prominent Irish buildings, including Dromoland Castle in County Clare and Cork's Blackrock Castle.

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The estate has undergone extensive restoration over the past two decades, helping preserve its historic character and making it one of the more notable country estates in the region.

Previous owners spent years restoring the estate

The castle was previously owned by Michael and Giancarla Alen-Buckley, who acquired the property around 25 years ago.

Michael Alen-Buckley, co-founder of the London-based private investment firm RAB Capital, and his wife oversaw the property's restoration during their ownership.

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In a statement to The Irish Times, the couple said they were leaving the estate with affection after 25 years. “We leave our home of 25 years fondly and are grateful for the opportunity we have been given to save and restore Strancally Castle,” they said.

They added that they were pleased Zuckerberg and his family intended to continue investing in the property and its grounds.

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“We are delighted that Mark and his family intend to build on our stewardship by continuing to invest in maintaining and enhancing the property and grounds as their home in a sustainable manner,” the former owners said.

Zuckerberg's growing connection with Ireland

Zuckerberg's purchase is not his first reported interest in acquiring a major Irish estate. The Irish Times reported that his interest in an Irish home became public last year after Liberty Media billionaire John Malone said Zuckerberg had approached him about buying Castlemartin House and Estate in County Kildare.

Malone reportedly declined the offer. In an earlier account, Malone recalled Zuckerberg saying he had heard Castlemartin was “the prettiest place in Ireland”. With Strancally Castle, Zuckerberg has now secured a historic Irish property of his own.

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Family retreat rather than permanent move

Despite the purchase, Zuckerberg and Chan are understood to continue living in the United States. The couple is expected to use Strancally Castle when they are in Ireland rather than relocate permanently.

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The property is around a 30-minute drive from Youghal and sits in the Blackwater Valley, close to several other prestigious estates, including Ballynatray House and Lismore Castle.

The acquisition therefore combines Zuckerberg's personal interest in Ireland with his family's connection to a country that has long served as an important base for Meta's international operations.