Investors, take note! Gurugram just crossed a major office milestone that could reshape property demand

Gurugram's office market is entering a new phase of growth, marked not just by scale but by quality. The city has now surpassed 100 million square feet of completed office stock, with a growing share of green-certified, institutionally owned and Grade A office assets, reinforcing its status as India's leading commercial real estate destination.

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According to CBRE Research's latest report, Gurugram has evolved from an industrial satellite town in the early 1980s into one of India's largest commercial and residential hubs. Today, it hosts a significant concentration of Fortune 500 companies, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), and IT/ITeS firms across business districts such as DLF Cyber City, Golf Course Road, MG Road and Extended Golf Course Road.

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Gurugram's office ecosystem now includes around 59 million sq. ft. of green-certified office assets and nearly 35 million sq. ft. of institutionally owned office stock, reflecting the market's shift toward premium, sustainable and investment-grade developments. Between 2021 and the first quarter of 2026, the city added approximately 21 million sq. ft. of new office supply, while nearly 40 million sq. ft. was leased during the same period. International occupiers alone accounted for around 17 million sq. ft. of leasing activity, underscoring continued demand from multinational companies.

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The report points to new trends shaping Gurugram's commercial landscape. Large corporations are increasingly developing campus-style office projects, with companies such as American Express and InterGlobe Aviation establishing expansive corporate campuses. Meanwhile, foreign universities are setting up campuses within Grade A technology parks under the National Education Policy 2020, further strengthening the city's innovation ecosystem.

Another emerging trend is the adoption of the Development Management Agreement (DMA) model, which allows developers to create institutional-quality office projects without transferring land ownership. Office developments such as HQ 27 and Pioneer One have been delivered through this model, reflecting evolving investment and development strategies.

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Commenting on Haryana's growth trajectory, Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO, India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said, "Haryana's economic story has moved beyond its traditional industrial base to a broader growth engine shaped by manufacturing, services, exports and deeper integration with the National Capital Region (NCR). With its Vision 2047 target of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy, the state is seeking to build on this base through sustainable growth, technology-led development, social inclusion, environmental resilience and stronger governance."