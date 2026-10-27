Mumbai records 3,145 luxury home deals worth ₹32,623 crore between April-September

July was the strongest month during the six months, recording 618 transactions worth ₹6,669 crore.

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Ultra-luxury home sales more than double

Demand was particularly strong for homes priced at ₹50 crore and above. Mumbai recorded 29 transactions in this category over the six months, totalling ₹2,536 crore.

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Deals rose from nine in the first quarter to 20 in the second quarter. September alone recorded nine transactions in this category, matching the total registered during the entire first quarter.

Homes priced between ₹5 crore and ₹10 crore accounted for approximately 70% of luxury housing transactions. However, properties priced above ₹20 crore contributed more than a quarter of the total transaction value, highlighting the importance of high-value purchases.

Godrej Trilogy tops project rankings

Godrej Trilogy Seafront in Worli emerged as Mumbai’s leading luxury residential project by registered transaction value, recording sales worth ₹1,199 crore between April and September.

Godrej Properties topped the developer rankings with transactions worth ₹2,360 crore across 207 homes. Oberoi Realty followed with ₹1,818 crore, while Lodha Developers recorded sales worth ₹1,741 crore.

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Worli remained the city’s largest luxury housing market, with 275 transactions worth ₹5,558 crore. The average transaction value in the locality stood at ₹20.2 crore.

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Demand expands beyond Worli

Other neighbourhoods also witnessed strong growth. Andheri West and Versova recorded a doubling of transaction value between the first and second quarters, while Tardeo registered 125% quarter-on-quarter growth.

The combined transaction value across Mumbai’s 10 leading luxury housing micro-markets rose 26% between the two quarters, outpacing the overall market’s growth of 17.1%.

The premium rental market also remained active. Between June and September 2026, eight homes were leased at monthly rents of ₹20 lakh or more. Seven were rented by companies, while a residence at Oberoi 360 West in Worli commanded the highest reported monthly rent of ₹28.5 lakh.