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NBCC cancels e-auction of 262 luxury homes in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri

NBCC cancels e-auction of 262 luxury homes in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri

NBCC said the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) submitted by each applicant, along with the Auction Processing Fee paid through the RailTel Corporation of India Limited portal, will be refunded in full.

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BT Bureau
  • Updated Aug 19, 2026 8:53 PM IST
NBCC cancels e-auction of 262 luxury homes in Delhi’s ChanakyapuriThe auction was for the sale of residential apartments on a freehold basis at Avenue Towers, located on Africa Avenue in the Chanakyapuri area of New Delhi.

NBCC (India) Limited has cancelled the e-auction for the sale of residential units at Avenue Towers on Africa Avenue near New Delhi’s diplomatic enclave Chanakyapuri, citing administrative reasons.

In a notice issued on Wednesday, NBCC said the e-auction invited under its July 17, 2026 Notice Inviting Offer has been cancelled by exercising the right reserved by the company in the original application document.

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The auction was for the sale of residential apartments on a freehold basis at Avenue Towers, located on Africa Avenue in the Chanakyapuri area of New Delhi.

NBCC said the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) submitted by each applicant, along with the Auction Processing Fee paid through the RailTel Corporation of India Limited portal, will be refunded in full.

The refunds will be made to the bank accounts furnished by applicants within three working days from the date of the August 19 notice, the company said.

While the original application document stated that the Auction Processing Fee was non-refundable, NBCC said it was refunding the amount “ex gratia and in good faith, without admission of any liability.”

The company further clarified that the decision to refund the processing fee would not constitute a precedent for any other tender, auction or process conducted by NBCC.

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NBCC has asked interested bidders to keep checking its website for further updates on the Africa Avenue project in Chanakyapuri and any future auction of the residential units.

The company has not specified the reasons behind the cancellation beyond citing administrative reasons, nor has it announced a date for a fresh e-auction.

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Published on: Aug 19, 2026 8:53 PM IST
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