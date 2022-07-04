Office leasing sees three-fold rise during June quarter, shows Colliers report

Office absorption witnessed an almost three-fold rise to 14.7 million sq feet during the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the same period last year whereas pan-India absorption has already crossed 27 million sq feet in the first half of the year, as per the latest report from the real estate company Colliers.

While all major markets saw strong leasing activity in April-June quarter, Bengaluru logged a massive 30 per cent share. Mumbai and Delhi-NCR followed with 19 per cent and 18 per cent share, respectively. Half of total leasing in the period was led by large-sized deals.

The report stated, “Led by rising demand paired with a steady influx of quality supply, overall vacancy rates declined by a strong 100 basis points during Q2 2022 at 17 per cent. This trend reversal has come after a long haul of nearly 10 quarters since the onset of the pandemic.”

Graphic: Mohsin Shaikh

9.4 million sq feet was added to Grade A stock in terms of new supply in this quarter, a two-fold rise from Q2 2021. On this front, Hyderabad emerged as the leader with the highest share of 40 per cent, followed by Bengaluru at 17 per cent. Talking of leasing in larger markets, technology and flex space occupiers were the leaders and consulting and BFSI firms also rebounded during the period.

Large deals of over 1 lakh sq feet accounted for 47 per cent of the total leasing in the April-June quarter and over 60 per cent of leasing in tech hubs like Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Consulting and BFSI firms leased about 3.5 million sq feet of space during the same period, around one-fourth of the total leasing.

Demand for flex spaces also remained robust as these occupiers scout for fully managed and tech-enabled smart workplaces.

“Inflation levels in the country have consistently breached the 6 per cent threshold in the past 2-3 months. Further, developers are facing the brunt of the rising cost of construction which has affected the new project completions during the quarter. Consequently, we might see 10-15% of the planned project completions being pushed to subsequent quarters as developers are likely to take a cautious approach to tide through these challenges despite rising demand.” says Vimal Nadar, Senior Director and Head of Research, Colliers India.