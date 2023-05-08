Over 87 land deals for nearly 1,900 acres closed in FY23 across India: Report

Indian real estate developers' post-Covid focus on land acquisition is showing no signs of slowing down, with prime land parcels being targeted across India for various types of developments, showed data.

According to data from real estate consultancy firm Anarock, approximately 87 separate land deals were sealed cumulatively accounting for over 1,862 acres in FY23. In contrast, FY22 saw 44 land deals accounting for approximately 1,649 acres across various Indian cities.

Of all deals closed in FY23, at least 76 accounted for approximately 1,059 acres were in the top 7 cities, and the remaining 11 deals accounted for approximately 803 acres took place in Tier-2 and -3 cities, including Ahmedabad, Kurukshetra, Lucknow, Nagpur, Panchkula, Panipat, Raigad and Surat.

“With land becoming scarcer amid the unfettered real estate development boom, leading players are pulling out all the stops to secure the best land parcels in key locations," said Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Group. "In the last financial year, the number of land deals has risen significantly – from 44 in FY22 to 87 in FY23. However, in terms of area, the increase was just 13 per cent - implying that several smaller plots were closed in FY23.”

Among the top 7 cities, Mumbai topped with 25 land deals accounting for over 267 acres, followed by Delhi NCR with 23 land deals of approximately 274 acres. In terms of total land area transacted in the top 7 cities, Chennai topped with approximately 292 acres changing hands in 9 separate deals.

“With residential sales in the top 7 cities scaling an all-time high in the last financial year (approx. 3.8 lakh units), large and listed developers have been cashing in on the unrelenting housing boom. With land being the key input commodity for real estate development, these players have been making strategic land investments across prominent micro-markets and quite a few smaller deals took place in the last financial year.”