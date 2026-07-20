Prestige Group strengthens FY27 pipeline with ₹12,000 crore worth of residential launches

Realty major Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has launched three residential projects during the April-June quarter (Q1 FY27), with a combined gross development value (GDV) and revenue potential of around ₹12,000 crore, even as the company reported a decline in quarterly sales bookings due to a high base in the year-ago period.

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Prestige launched projects across key markets during the quarter as part of its aggressive expansion strategy. The Bengaluru-based developer said the three new launches reinforce its long-term growth pipeline despite a temporary moderation in sales.

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The company reported that sales bookings fell 46% year-on-year in the June quarter, largely because the corresponding period last year witnessed exceptionally strong launches and record pre-sales. Management indicated that the lower bookings were primarily a timing issue linked to project launches rather than weakening demand for residential real estate.

"Looking ahead, we have an exciting lineup of marquee launches across Mumbai, NCR, Bengaluru and Chennai during the festive season, which we believe will further strengthen our growth momentum," Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director of Prestige Group, told PTI.

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The launches completed during the first quarter represent a revenue potential of nearly ₹12,000 crore, reflecting the strength of our development pipeline. It added that launch schedules remain subject to statutory approvals and market conditions.

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The company has been steadily increasing its presence in the National Capital Region after entering the market with The Prestige City-Indirapuram project in Ghaziabad, a township with an estimated revenue potential of ₹12,000 crore. It has also announced plans to launch additional residential developments in Delhi-NCR during the current financial year as part of its broader expansion strategy.

Prestige Group had earlier outlined an ambitious pipeline of residential developments across multiple cities, with plans to significantly increase its launch inventory over the next few quarters.

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(With inputs from PTI)