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Prince Harry, Meghan return to UK: Inside their property journey from Frogmore to Cotswolds

Prince Harry, Meghan return to UK: Inside their property journey from Frogmore to Cotswolds

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their two children have returned to Britain, reigniting questions over where the Sussexes will establish their new UK home. The family is expected to choose a private, non-royal property, with the Cotswolds emerging as a leading possibility while they retain their California base.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 28, 2026 12:20 AM IST
Prince Harry, Meghan return to UK: Inside their property journey from Frogmore to CotswoldsThe Cotswolds, a picturesque region spanning parts of Gloucestershire and Oxfordshire, has emerged as the leading possibility for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s potential new UK home.

Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and their two children landed Wednesday in Britain, UK media reported, after the shock news emerged last week that they would be relocating from the United States.

The couple, who quit Britain for California six years ago amid a royal feud, arrived aboard a private jet at Birmingham Airport in central England, The Telegraph and other media reported. BBC said Harry, Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet flew privately from California, while PA Media identified the aircraft as a Bombardier Global Express XRS.

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The return raises a question central to the Sussexes' latest move: where will the family live? People, which first reported their relocation on August 19, said the location of their new home and their children's school was being closely guarded. The family is expected to establish a private, non-royal base in Britain rather than return to a former royal residence, while retaining its California and reported Portugal properties.

That potential new address would add another stop to Harry and Meghan's unusual real-estate journey. Since their marriage in 2018, the couple have lived in a series of properties ranging from a modest cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace and the royal Frogmore Cottage to a friend's mansion in Canada, Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills estate and their reported $14 million home in Montecito, California.

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Nottingham Cottage: their first home

Harry and Meghan's first shared home was Nottingham Cottage, a 1,300-square-foot, two-bedroom property on the grounds of Kensington Palace. Harry had previously used it as his bachelor home, and Meghan moved in following their engagement.

Despite its prestigious location, Harry described the cottage as "no palace". It was also where he proposed to Meghan while they were cooking dinner.

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Frogmore Cottage: the royal gift

Following their 2018 wedding, Queen Elizabeth gifted the couple Frogmore Cottage in Windsor Great Park. They moved into the property in early 2019, shortly before Archie was born.

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The 1801 property required extensive renovation, with the former staff residence converted into a five-bedroom family home. People reported that the refurbishment, including upgrades to heating, electrical, gas and water systems, cost $3 million. The work was initially paid for through the Sovereign Grant, with Harry and Meghan later repaying the cost.

Canada: a friend's Vancouver Island mansion

In late 2019, the couple left England with Archie for Canada and briefly lived in a mansion on Vancouver Island owned by a friend of producer David Foster.

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Los Angeles: Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills estate

After moving to the US in 2020, Harry, Meghan and Archie stayed at filmmaker Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills estate for several months while transitioning out of their senior royal roles. Perry also provided access to a security detail during their stay.

Montecito: the $14 million mansion

The couple then bought their own home in Montecito, California. People reported that the nine-bedroom mansion cost $14 million. The sprawling property includes gardens, a guest house and a chicken coop dubbed "Archie's Chick Inn".

Meghan has described the property as a private "safe haven" for the family.

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Portugal: the reported getaway

The Sussexes are also thought to have a vacation home in Portugal, although People noted that they have never publicly confirmed the property. Meghan gave a rare glimpse of the family's Portuguese holiday in July 2026.

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Cotswolds emerges as the leading option

Now, as the Sussexes return to Britain, their next address could be another private property—potentially in the Cotswolds—rather than a royal residence.

The Cotswolds, a picturesque region spanning parts of Gloucestershire and Oxfordshire, has emerged as the leading possibility for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s potential UK home. The Sun reported that the couple had found a property there, while the Daily Mail said they quietly visited the area in July and stayed with a friend while exploring options.

The region could offer the privacy the couple has sought while keeping them within reach of London. Harry and Meghan are also familiar with the area, having stayed there in 2018 after their wedding while Frogmore Cottage was being renovated. The Cotswolds could also bring them closer to King Charles III’s Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, while allowing them to maintain distance from royal estates.

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Published on: Aug 28, 2026 12:20 AM IST
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