Ranbir Kapoor buys 4 land parcels in Pune for Rs 16.42 crore

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has bought four land parcels in Pune’s Pimpri village for a total consideration of Rs 16.42 crore, according to data shared by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix.

Located in Pune’s Mulshi taluka, these land parcels range from 8,900 square metres to 43,800 square metres.

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The 43,800 square metres land parcel was purchased by Kapoor for Rs 7.07 crore, attracting Rs 35.40 lakh in stamp duty. Similarly, another land parcel having an area of 29,900 square metres was bought for Rs 4.62 crore with Rs 23.13 lakh stamp duty. In total, Kapoor paid a stamp duty of Rs 82.13 lakh. All these transactions were registered on April 30.

Kapoor purchased these land parcels from sellers including Arun Sriram Luthra, Naveen Sriram Luthra, and Mala Umesh Mehta.

Kapoor has been on a land buying spree in recent months. The Bollywood star acquired a land parcel in Ayodhya at ‘The Sarayu’ a premium project by the House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL). The transaction was valued at around ₹3.31 crore for a total area of 2,134 square feet.

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The land purchase is part of The Sarayu by HoABL, a 75-acre landmark plotted development in Ayodhya on the banks of the river Sarayu, featuring a clubhouse, over 35 curated lifestyle amenities, and a 5-acre fully vegetarian luxury hotel by The Leela.

“I believe Ayodhya has chosen me, and I have just answered this calling. Ayodhya is deep rooted in our history and is a critical part of our cultural fabric. This land at The Sarayu became my gateway to ensuring this becomes a part of my legacy for my family,” Kapoor said in a statement in May.

Kapoor’s purchase follows several high-value investments in Ayodhya by renowned personalities. Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, too, purchased a 15,000 square feet land parcel at The Sarayu by House of Abhinandan Lodha for Rs 15 crore.

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These deals represent another significant milestone in the growing demand for luxury branded land developments in India’s most revered spiritual city. It also highlighted increasing investor confidence in Ayodhya’s evolving real estate market, driven by infrastructure-led development and sustained economic growth.

Driven by substantial government investment, improved connectivity, and extensive infrastructure development, Ayodhya is emerging as a leading destination for spirituality, culture, and real estate. This progress is underscored by an exceptional rise in tourism, with annual visitor numbers increasing from around 5.75 crore before the temple construction to 23 crore between January and June 2025.