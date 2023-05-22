Real Estate boom: Record 5.6 lakh homes to be completed in 2023

The COVID pandemic and the consequent disruptions may have left many consumer facing sectors in limbo, but real estate is surely not one of them. After touching the nadir in 2020 due to the stringent lockdowns, the country’s residential real estate market is witnessing a boom that would continue in 2023, industry experts estimate.

As per latest data from real estate services and research firm Anarock, continued demand uptick in the residential market will further boost new home development this year. As demand for new homes remain steady, it estimates that completion of residential units across top seven market to surge to 557,900 units - a record in many years.

Last year, the surge in demand for homes had pushed developers to complete nearly 402,000 new residential units - 44 per cent higher than 2021. After new home completion recorded a 28 per cent year-on-year decline in 2020 to 214,400 - down from 298,400 in 2019, new home completion had grown by 30 per cent in 2021 to 278,700 units.

In the current year, out of the 557,900 units to be completed - Delhi-NCR is expected to lead the pack with 170,100 new homes - nearly 104 per cent higher than the 86,300 units it had delivered in 2022. Mumbai region, the largest real estate market in the country, to follow with 131,400 units, while Pune (98,400 units) and Bengaluru (80,100 units) is expected to take there third and fourth place, respectively.

“As per scheduled completion records, approx. 5.6 lakh homes are likely to be delivered across the top 7 cities in 2023. This is an increase of 39 per cent over the previous year, and a major milestone as the Indian residential real estate segment crosses the 0.5 million deliveries mark for the year. From a humble volume of 2 lakh units’ completion in 2017, annual completions will rise 2.8 times for 2023,” said Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman at Anarock Group.

According to analysts, apart from the high demand for homes and stringent RERA rules that are forcing developers to complete new homes faster, there are other factors like better cash flows, cost optimisation and use of technology that have played a role in the steady rise.