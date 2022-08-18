Repo rate hikes impact: Real estate market sentiment dips in Q2

Amid repeated hikes in prime lending rate by the Reserve Bank of India, real estate market sentiments have recorded a dip in April-June quarter. During the period, the real estate sentiment index - a measure to gauge the current and future outlook of developers and other stakeholders of the sector - dipped to 62 from 68 in the previous quarter.

Developed market analyst firm Knight Frank and industry body NAREDCO, the real estate sentiment index for future outlook witnessed a greater fall. While in January-March quarter, the index was at 75, for April-June it plunged to 62. Data shows, developers continue to remain bullish about the market prospects but it is the non-developer stakeholders who have lost some confidence on the real estate market.

According to the report, the Current Sentiment Index score remains in the positive zone but has dropped mainly due to the perceived impact of the two consecutive REPO rate hikes in May and June. The Future Sentiment Score, which captures the stakeholder sentiments for the next six months for the real estate sector, has also shrunk as pressures of a rise in inflation and depreciating rupee against the dollar cast a shadow on the sector. The real estate supply-side stakeholders remain watchful of the tripartite global risks - economic turmoil in the United States, Russia–Ukraine standoff and economic slowdown in Europe, it noted.

“Over the last 8-10 quarters, it has been firmly established that there is a strong latent demand in the residential sector which, when supported by right prices and sops, will convert to sales. In the last few quarters, this has given the once beleaguered sector a strong come back. While some headwinds face the residential market with the geo-political issues, high inflation leading to increased REPO rate and higher prices, demand remains strong leading to a positive outlook for the sector,” said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.



According to Baijal, the commercial real estate sector has made a strong come back in the last 3-4 quarters supported by strong economic growth, increased hiring and a return to office trend. “Therefore, while the Sentiment Index does show caution, we expect the broader outlook to remain positive,” he added.